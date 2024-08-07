Tropical weather brings record rainfall. Experts share how to stay safe in floods.
Associated Press
The extreme weather seen in places across the United States shows it doesn’t take a catastrophic hurricane to cause significant damage. Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Debby is just one example. The system that came ashore in Florida as a minimal Category 1 hurricane has flooded low-lying communities and left thousands without power in places as far away as Ohio and New York City. At least six people have died. Experts say people living in areas that are hit by disasters can prepare themselves and their homes in many ways to keep safe.