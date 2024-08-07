Sony reports higher profits on healthy demand for its video games, movies and music

TOKYO (AP) — Sony says its profit rose 6.5% in the last quarter on robust demand for its video games, films and music. The Japanese electronics and entertainment company said Wednesday that its profit in April to June totaled 231.6 billion yen, or $1.6 billion. Quarterly sales edged up 1.6%. Sony officials said global demand for its animation offerings like “Demon Slayer” remained strong, including on streaming services like Amazon Prime. Hiroki Totoki, the company’s chief financial officer and president, promised to leverage Sony’s powerful offerings that he said are rooted in the diversity of its workers and creators. It raised its annual profit forecast.

