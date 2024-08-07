Romanians appeal gymnast’s score after inquiry drama in floor exercise final at Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The Romanian Olympic Committee says it has appealed Sabrina Maneca-Voinea’s score from the floor exercise final at the Paris Games after a last-minute inquiry on behalf of American rival Jordan Chiles prompted heartbreak and rage from the former gymnastics powerhouse. Maneca-Voinea and Romanian teammate Ana Barbosu were left outside the medals in Monday’s floor final after finishing with matching scores of 13.700. Barbosu thought she had won bronze over Maneca-Voinea via a tiebreaker and began celebrating with a Romanian flag on the floor. Chiles initially was given a score that put her in fifth place but a review of her routine bumped her up to third.

