RFK Jr. closer to getting on New Jersey ballot after judge rules he didn’t violate ‘sore loser’ law
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t violate New Jersey’s Sore Loser Law, potentially clearing the way for him to appear on the presidential ballot as an independent. Administrative Law Judge Ernest Bongiovanni on Tuesday rejected the petition by election law attorney Scott Salmon who challenged Kennedy’s independent bid for the White House. New Jersey has a sore loser law that bars candidates who ran in a primary from running as independents in a general election. Bongiovanni’s ruling follows another judge’s similar opinion. The matter now goes to the secretary of state, who can accept or reject the judge’s order under state law.