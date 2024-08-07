Ouster of Bangladesh’s prime minister will test India’s regional power, with Beijing’s on the rise

NEW DELHI (AP) — The dramatic resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses a dilemma for India’s government, and the South Asian powerhouse could even see its influence in the region wane, according to experts. During her 15-year rule, Hasina cultivated deep ties with India as she oversaw an economic boom and drew the two countries closer. Hasina also tamed rising threats of Islamic militancy and kept the military in their barracks. This made Bangladesh a critical partner to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the region became increasingly tense with an assertive China and longtime rival Pakistan. Now India will have to wait and see as Bangladesh tries to rebuild a new government and chart its way forward.

