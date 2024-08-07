Bet365 ordered to refund $519K to customers who it paid less than they were entitled on sports bets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online gambling company bet365 must refund more than a half-million dollars to customers who won bets, but were paid less than they were entitled to when the company unilaterally changed the odds while making the payouts. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement ordered the British company to refund over $519,000 to 199 customers who were shorted on the payouts they received after winning their bets. The company says it changed the odds due to what it called “obvious error.” But the state says any company wanting to void or alter payouts must seek approval from the agency before doing so.

