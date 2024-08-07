APS Customers Set New Peak Energy Demand Record

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)– APS customers recently set a new peak energy demand record, reaching over 8,200 megawatts. The utility company is sharing how they prepare for these high-demand periods and offering advice for customers looking to save on their energy bills.

On Sunday, APS reported an energy demand record of 8,212 megawatts. APS Southwest Division Manager Danny Ortega explained the extensive efforts his crew puts in year-round to prepare for these peaks.

“When I see these peaks, I’m hoping all our work our team does year-round pays off, and it does,” said Ortega.

APS ensures a reliable supply through a mix of solar, wind, battery storage, and natural gas. These efforts are crucial for managing high demand, especially during the summer months when temperatures soar.

Tayla Beckham, Manager of Resource Operations at APS, advises customers on how to save money and reduce grid strain. “Precooling your house during the cheaper times of the day—midday—then evening, there’s less strain on the system because of people coming home and starting their devices,” Beckham said.

Pre-cooling homes and shifting energy use to off-peak hours can help customers save money. APS also recommends using smart thermostats, switching to LED lighting, and joining energy-saving programs like Cool Rewards and Peak Solutions.

Local Yuma resident Zach Mamakas shared his experience with managing energy costs. “It gets hard to run that throughout the day even if you’re not home. To get it circulating, it’s a lot to get it started cost-wise,” said Mamakas.

These steps contribute to ensuring power availability during peak demand periods, helping APS maintain a reliable power grid even under challenging conditions.

APS serves approximately 1.4 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties and is a leader in delivering affordable, clean, and reliable energy in the Southwest. The company is committed to serving customers with 100% clean power by 2050. As the owner and operator of Palo Verde Generating Station, one of the nation’s largest producers of carbon-free electricity, and with one of the country’s most substantial renewable energy portfolios, APS’s current energy mix is 51% clean.

Visit APS.com for more ways to save and learn more about assistance programs and heat relief resources.