AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Hawaii’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting concludes Saturday in Hawaii’s state primaries, where candidates for Congress and the Legislature will compete for their parties’ nominations. Hawaii’s primaries for Senate and House should set the stage for much-needed safe wins for Democrats in November, with the party facing tough contests across the country in its bid to control both chambers heading into the next presidential administration. At the top of the ballot, Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono seeks renomination to a third term. In the Legislature, House Speaker Scott Saiki faces a rematch of his close 2022 Democratic primary.

