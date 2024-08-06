Yuval Sharon to direct Met Opera’s new stagings of Wagner’s Ring Cycle and `Tristan und Isolde’

NEW YORK (AP) — Yuval Sharon, an American known for innovative productions, will direct the Metropolitan Opera’s next stagings of Wagner’s Ring Cycle and “Tristan und Isolde,” both starring soprano Lise Davidsen and conducted by music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Nézet-Séguin’s contract has been extended by six years through 2029-30. Sharon’s “Tristan” opens March 9, 2026. The Ring launches with “Das Rheingold” starting the second half of the 2027-28 season, includes “Die Walküre” and “Siegfried” in 2028-29, and will be completed with “Gotterdämmerung” in 2029-30. Davidsen will sing Brünnhilde and there will be complete cycles in the spring of 2030.

