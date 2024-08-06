Vote sets stage for new Amtrak Gulf Coast service. But can trains roll by Super Bowl?

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 6-0 vote by the City Council in Mobile, Alabama, sets the stage for Amtrak passenger trains to roll from New Orleans to Mobile next year. The Sun Herald reports that the Mobile council voted Tuesday to fund the passenger service for three years. Funding had already been approved in Mississippi and Louisiana. Amtrak’s projected start time for the service is spring of 2025. It is not clear if it could begin before the Super Bowl is played in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Platforms are ready in New Orleans and in the Mississippi cities of Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula. A platform has to be built in Mobile.

