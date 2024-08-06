Tunisian opposition figure Moussi is sentenced to prison amid crackdown ahead of October election
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A potential presidential candidate in Tunisia has been sentenced to two years in prison. It’s another setback to the country’s fledgling opposition challenging President Kais Saied as he seeks a new term in October’s election. Lawyer Abir Moussi was arrested last year after criticizing the electoral process and investigated under a controversial cybercrime decree outlawing fake news. The sentence is the latest in a growing crackdown that observers have said is politically motivated against Saied’s critics, regardless of political affiliation. The president faces little challenge in the election with leading opposition figures in prison.