Tunisian opposition figure Moussi is sentenced to prison amid crackdown ahead of October election

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A potential presidential candidate in Tunisia has been sentenced to two years in prison. It’s another setback to the country’s fledgling opposition challenging President Kais Saied as he seeks a new term in October’s election. Lawyer Abir Moussi was arrested last year after criticizing the electoral process and investigated under a controversial cybercrime decree outlawing fake news. The sentence is the latest in a growing crackdown that observers have said is politically motivated against Saied’s critics, regardless of political affiliation. The president faces little challenge in the election with leading opposition figures in prison.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.