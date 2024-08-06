Tesla burns after driver in Mexico plugs the car into an illicit hookup wired directly to power line

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — A driver in the Mexican border city of Tijuana apparently had the bright idea of connecting his Tesla to an illicit electric hookup connected directly to a powerline. Not only did the Tesla eventually burst into flames; the blaze was so hot it set a neighboring house on fire. Tijuana firefighters say they originally received a call about the fire at the house, which was unoccupied at the time. But when they got to the scene in a low-income neighborhood, they found it was hard to douse the flames because what was fueling them was the car’s lithium batteries.

