Marathon swimmer who crossed Lake Michigan in 1998 is trying it again

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The Shark is back in the water, trying to make a second swim across Lake Michigan. Jim Dreyer entered the lake at Grand Haven, Michigan, on Tuesday and began swimming to Wisconsin. The route to Milwaukee is expected to cover roughly 83 miles, though it could be more depending on lake conditions. The 60-year-old Dreyer is towing supplies in an inflatable boat attached to him. Satellite communications will allow him to contact a crew for help if necessary. Dreyer first swam across Lake Michigan in 1998.

