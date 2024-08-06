Local First Arizona Launches Grant Writing Assistance for Rural and Tribal Small Businesses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new initiative from Local First Arizona is set to help rural and tribal small businesses in Arizona access crucial grant funding for energy efficiency projects.

This nonprofit organization has launched a grant writing assistance service aimed at helping these businesses secure funding through the federal Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

Local First Arizona's new service is designed to assist rural and tribal small businesses in Arizona with securing funding for renewable energy projects like solar, wind, and biogas, as well as making energy efficiency improvements.

Donya Hasiak, the Small Business Sustainability Project Manager, highlighted the wide range of businesses that can benefit from this initiative.

"The types of businesses range from restaurants, breweries, farmers, hair salons, grocery stores, hotels—anything you can think of," Hasiak said.

REAP funding, made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act and the United States Department of Agriculture, aims to reduce energy costs and improve local air quality. With $30 million available over the next three years, Local First Arizona is providing free grant writing services to help businesses navigate the complex application process.

"Local First, that is our passion, is to find these underserved communities," Hasiak added.

The initiative has already distributed about $5.5 million in funding across Arizona. Rachel, a spokesperson for Local First Arizona, emphasized the unique opportunity this program presents.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to upgrade their old equipment and save energy," said Rebekah Sanders, Local First Arizona Spokesperson.

Local First Arizona is the largest organization in the country serving small businesses. Their new grant writing assistance center is poised to make a significant impact by helping businesses take advantage of these funding opportunities.

The next quarterly deadline to submit grant applications is September 30th. Rural and tribal businesses and agricultural producers can receive free assistance through this program. For more information and to access the grant writing services, visit https://localfirstaz.com/reap.