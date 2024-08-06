Global stock volatility hits the presidential election, with Trump decrying a ‘Kamala Crash’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is hoping a dramatic sell-off in the U.S. stock market creates an opening to attack his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris. Trump’s campaign labeled the Monday drop as a “Kamala Crash,” a message designed to undercut the energy created by the vice president’s entrance into the race. But Wall Street recovered on Tuesday as stocks recovered somewhat. Several economists said the economic data disprove Trump’s comments about a coming crisis, as unemployment remains relatively low and inflation has eased. Trump has long broken with political norms by openly encouraging market volatility that he hopes will boost his candidacy.

