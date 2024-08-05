Incumbent Maloy still leads after recount in Utah US House race, but lawsuit could turn the tide
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Results of a recount in the Republican primary for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District show incumbent U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy still narrowly leads her opponent. The recount was completed Monday. The Associated Press is not calling the race until the resolution of a pending legal challenge from Colby Jenkins. The challenge asks a judge to decide whether 1,171 additional ballots that were disqualified for late postmarking should be counted. If Jenkins wins his legal challenge and more than a thousand additional ballots enter the mix, they could turn the tide in a tight race that has to this point always favored Maloy.