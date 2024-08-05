‘David Makes Man’ actor Akili McDowell is charged with murder in man’s shooting in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say an actor who starred in the television series “David Makes Man” has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex. The Harris County sheriff’s office says 21-year-old Akili McDowell was charged last week with murder in the July 20 death of 20-year-old Cesar Peralta. McDowell remained in Harris County jail on Monday on $400,000 bond. The attorney listed for him in court records did not immediately reply to a request for comment. His manager says she’s praying for McDowell and “those impacted by this tragedy” and had no further comment.

