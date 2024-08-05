Alabama to move forward with nitrogen gas execution in September after lawsuit settlement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s attorney general says another nitrogen gas execution will go forward in September. The state on Monday reached a settlement agreement to end litigation filed by death row inmate Alan Miller who is slated to be the second person put to death with nitrogen gas. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office says the agreement will allow the execution to go forward in September. A spokesman for Marshall says he could not confirm if the state had agreed to make changes to execution procedures for Miller, who was convicted of killing three men. Marshall’s office says the terms of the settlement are confidential.

