In late response, Vatican ‘deplores the offense’ of Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony tableau

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says it “deplored the offense” caused to Christians by the Olympic Games opening ceremony. The Holy See issued a statement in French a week after a storm of criticism erupted over a scene that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” and featured drag queens. It said it joined those who had been offended. In a statement, it said “there should be no ridiculous allusions to religion,” at such a global event. There was no immediate explanation for the delayed response. The ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has repeatedly denied he had been inspired by the “Last Supper.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.