Ukraine adds another Turkish corvette to its navy for the war with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv officials say Ukraine has taken delivery of a second Turkish-built navy corvette, though it is unclear how the warship might be used in the war against Russia. The Ukrainian presidency announced on its website Friday that first lady Olena Zelenska attended the launching ceremony of the Ada-class corvette during a visit to Turkey. The corvette received earlier is currently undergoing sea trials. Turkish Ada-class ships are typically able to hit air, surface and underwater targets. Ukraine, which borders only the Black Sea and the smaller Sea of Azov, had a small navy at the time of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion. But it has developed deadly uncrewed sea drones that have severely limited Moscow’s Black Sea naval capability.

