Trump election subversion case returned to trial judge following Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election has been returned to the trial in Washington after a Supreme Court opinion last month that narrowed the scope of the prosecution. The case was formally sent back Friday to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for further proceedings aimed at sorting out which acts in the landmark indictment constitute official acts and which do not. The procedural move is expected to restart the case, but the sheer amount of work ahead for the judge and lawyers ensures that there’s no way a trial will take place before the November election in which Trump is the Republican nominee.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.