Strike team fights park fire

IMPERIAL COUNTY,Calif(KYMA,KECY)- The El Centro fire strike team left the valley this week to help fight the park fire. But not all of the team is fighting at the front lines.

The El Centro fire battalion chief is the only Imperial County based camp manager at the fire.

His task is to provide for those who are on the front lines.

He says many firefighters from the valley say they are seeing a lot of activity.

“I have spoken to them. I actually ran into some guys from Holtville I ran into some guys from Calipat that are up here actually fighting the fire... they are actually still having a rough time so they are doing the best they can," said El Centro fire battalion chief Brad Chapin.

Cal fire says so far the park fire has burned more than 393-thousand acres and is just 18 percent contained.