Skip to Content
News

Stash house in Yuma busted with over 20 migrants inside

US Border Patrol
By ,
Published 4:06 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A stash house hiding over 20 migrants was busted by Yuma Sector Border Patrol, according to a post to their social media.

BP says they responded to a Yuma home and found 24 migrants hiding inside. 

The migrants were arrested for illegal entry and three U.S. citizens who hid the migrants are facing smuggling charges. 

BP says collaborations between local law enforcement partners enable them to protect the community from dangerous criminals and more arrests relating to this incident are expected. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content