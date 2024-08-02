Stash house in Yuma busted with over 20 migrants inside

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A stash house hiding over 20 migrants was busted by Yuma Sector Border Patrol, according to a post to their social media.

BP says they responded to a Yuma home and found 24 migrants hiding inside.

The migrants were arrested for illegal entry and three U.S. citizens who hid the migrants are facing smuggling charges.

BP says collaborations between local law enforcement partners enable them to protect the community from dangerous criminals and more arrests relating to this incident are expected.