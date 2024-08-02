Meet the artist whose job is to paint beach volleyball at the 2024 Olympics

PARIS (AP) — He calls himself a “troglodyte” with his brushes, oil paints, and large canvas among photographers with expensive cameras and long lenses. All aim to capture beach volleyball during the 2024 Olympic Games, but their approaches are quite different. Peter Spens has been commissioned to paint beach volleyball for a third time. While photographers produce hundreds, if not thousands, of photos over the days of competitions, he will have only one outcome. It’s a painting, which he calls “a collage of moments.” He works in view of the Eiffel Tower, which affords wondrous views and a challenge.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.