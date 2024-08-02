Hunter Biden set to be sentenced on gun charges in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden is set to be sentenced on felony firearms charges in November. Under an order signed by a judge on Friday, the president’s son could face up to 25 years in prison at sentencing set for Nov. 13, but as a first-time offender he is likely to get far less time or avoid prison entirely. Hunter Biden was convicted of three felonies after lying on a federal form to purchase the gun by saying he wasn’t a drug user in 2018. He is also set for another trial in September on charges alleging in failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

