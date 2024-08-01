Two couples drop wrongful death suit against Alabama IVF clinic and hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Two couples who sued an Alabama hospital and in-vitro fertilization clinic where their embryos were accidentally destroyed have dropped their wrongful death lawsuit. They didn’t explain why they chose to drop their joint lawsuit. The case became a flashpoint in the debate over abortion when the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that the couples could sue over what justices called the destruction of “extrauterine children.” The case was dismissed with prejudice, which will bar the couples from pursuing the case in the future. Another wrongful death suit by a separate couple has not been withdrawn and is ongoing.

