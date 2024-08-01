Third-party candidates file to run for president, US Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than a dozen third-party candidates for president, U.S. Senate and three statewide offices have filed paperwork to get on November’s general election ballot in Pennsylvania. The deadline to file was Thursday at 5 p.m. Pennsylvania is expected to have a decisive role in the Nov. 5 presidential election. A third-party candidate’s draw in a general election, while usually very small, could help tilt a close race between the major party candidates. Four third-party candidates filed to run for president. Those include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of the We the People Party. The filings, however, may not be the last word. Legal challenges can be filed through Aug. 8.

