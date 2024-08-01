The Snoop Olympics: Paris proving a boon to NBC after interest waned in Tokyo, Beijing games

Less than a week in, the Paris Olympics are turning out to be a good story for NBC. Ratings are significantly up after the Tokyo and Beijing Games, and the network has already set a record for advertising revenue. Its biggest roll of the dice — allowing events to be televised live during the daytime in the United States instead of holding things back for the evening — has worked out better than executives anticipated. Expect more Snoop Dogg, too: NBC says it is happy with its increased celebrity focus during the telecasts.

