Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday to be celebrated with musical gala at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter will be honored next month ahead of his 100th birthday with a musical gala at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre. The Carter Center said Thursday that the Sept. 17 event will be called “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song” and will feature musicians from several genres. Carter’s birthday is Oct. 1. He remains at home in Plains, Georgia, where he has been receiving hospice care since February 2023. He was last seen publicly at funeral services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died last year. The 39th president served from 1977 to 1981. The Carters opened The Carter Center in 1982. The gala will celebrate their decades of humanitarian work.

