‘He had everyone fooled’: Former FBI agent sentenced to life for child rape in Alabama

By
Published 9:52 AM

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former FBI agent has been sentenced to life behind bars for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Christopher Bauer on Thursday following his June conviction on charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12. The Alabama state police hired Bauer even after he was kicked out of the FBI’s New Orleans office amid claims he raped a co-worker at knifepoint. An Associated Press investigation showed Bauer, 45, moved from one law enforcement job to another with the help of a forged FBI letter making it appear he was “eligible for rehire.”

The Associated Press

