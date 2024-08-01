Drunk driver was going 78 mph when he crashed into nail salon and killed 4, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the drunk driver who killed four people and injured nine more when he crashed his SUV into a Long Island nail salon was driving 78 mph at the time of the crash. Steven Schwally pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a 38-count indictment charging him with murder, vehicular manslaughter and other crimes for the June 28 crash at the Hawaii Nail & Spa store in Deer Park. Prosecutors said previously that Schwally had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 at the time of his arrest. Schwally’s attorneys at the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County had no comment on the charges.

