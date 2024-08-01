Buckle up: Wall Street’s shaky July could be a preview for more sharp swings

NEW YORK (AP) — For more than a year, the U.S. stock market went in mostly one direction, up, and in mostly one manner, quietly. A bonanza around artificial-intelligence technology helped drive Big Tech stocks higher, while other areas of the market held up amid rising hopes for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. But last month the market suffered it’s worst one-day drop since early 2023, and professional investors warn shakier times may be ahead given uncertainty about how quickly the Fed will cut interest rates and other big questions.

