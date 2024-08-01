14-month-old boy rescued after falling down narrow pipe in the yard of his Kansas home

Emergency crews have rescued a terrified and screaming toddler after he fell into a narrow pipe and got stuck around a dozen feet below ground in the yard of his Kansas home. Moundridge police Officer Ronnie Wagner can be heard saying, “There we go,” on body camera video, clearly relieved as crews pulled the uninjured 14-month-old boy from the hole Sunday. Wagner had arrived at the home just 15 minutes earlier. The toddler was sobbing as his father yelled into the hole, “Hey buddy. We are going to get you up.” Crews managed to do so by transforming a PVC pipe into the type of catch pole that typically is used to snare wildlife.

