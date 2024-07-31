Woman denied abortion at a Kansas hospital sues, alleging her life was put at risk

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A woman denied an abortion at a Kansas hospital after suffering a pregnancy complication that her attorneys say put her at risk of sepsis has filed a federal lawsuit. Mylissa Farmer, of Joplin, Missouri, filed suit Tuesday against the University of Kansas Health System and its public oversight body. Federal law requires emergency rooms to treat or stabilize patients who are in active labor and provide a medical transfer to another hospital if they don’t have the staff or resources to treat them. The lawsuit alleges the hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, broke that law. A hospital spokeswoman said its attorneys are reviewing the lawsuit and a statement might be issued later.

