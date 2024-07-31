Sheriff: Man charged with murder after 4 people and 3 dogs die in a house fire near Tampa
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man is facing murder and other charges for allegedly setting fire to a home in which four people and three dogs died. Fire crews were called to the blaze in Plant City around 12:09 a.m. Wednesday after a homeowner called 911, reporting smoke and flames inside the home. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release that 25-year-old Shawn Gossett set the fire on purpose. Gossett is charged with four counts of first-degree murder while engaged in arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one arson count. Court records did not list an attorney to speak on Gossett’s behalf.