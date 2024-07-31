Ransomware attack disables computers at blood center serving 250 hospitals in southeast US

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A not-for-profit blood center serving much of the southeastern United States is facing a ransomware attack. Officials said Wednesday that the attack disabled OneBlood’s information technology, forcing it to operate at a reduced capacity in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The blood center is using manual processes to maintain basic operations and is asking for extra donations of platelets and blood to keep supplying more than 250 hospitals. A statement from OneBlood says it is working with cybersecurity specialists as well as federal, state and local agencies to determine the scope of the attack and how to respond.

