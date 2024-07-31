Missouri woman admits kidnapping and killing a pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after admitting in federal court that she kidnapped and killed a pregnant Arkansas woman in what prosecutors say was an attempt to claim her baby. Amber Waterman of Pineville, Missouri, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of kidnapping resulting in death and causing the death of a child in utero. The mandatory sentence will be life in prison without parole. In her plea, Waterman admitted that she used a false name to contact Ashley Bush of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Facebook. Under the guise of helping Bush find a job, Waterman kidnapped and killed Bush in October 2022.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.