Minnesota man gets 20 years for fatally stabbing teen, wounding others on Wisconsin river

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man convicted in the slaying of a high school student and stabbings of four other people who were tubing on a western Wisconsin river has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. A judge also ordered 54-year-old Nicolae Miu on Wednesday to serve six years of extended supervision following his release from prison. The July 2022 stabbings along the Apple River in St. Croix County took place as Miu and the victims were tubing in separate groups. A jury convicted the Prior Lake, Minnesota, man in April of first-degree reckless homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of battery. St. Croix County sits along Wisconsin’s state line with Minnesota.

