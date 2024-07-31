Mbappé takes first step into club ownership when his company buys second-division French team Caen

CAEN, France (AP) — French soccer great Kylian Mbappé took his first step into club ownership when his company completed a takeover of second-division team Caen. The club says Interconnected Ventures, a company founded by the Real Madrid striker, bought a majority stake in the French team based in Normandy through its investment arm, Coalition Capital. Caen says “this transaction marks a significant step in the club’s strategic development.” Coalition Capital replaces the previous majority shareholder, American investment fund Oaktree. Mbappé signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid in July after seven years with Paris Saint-Germain.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.