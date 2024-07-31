Judge approves settlement in long-running lawsuit over US detention of Iraqi nationals

DETROIT (AP) — A judge in Detroit has approved a settlement in a 2017 lawsuit that challenged the detention of Iraqi nationals who were targeted for deportation during the Trump administration. The agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement sets strict conditions for future detentions before any deportations. The lawsuit involved about 1,400 people, many of whom had been allowed to stay in the U.S. for years because Iraq had no interest in taking them back. That suddenly changed in 2017. Lawyers argued that their lives would be at risk if they were returned to Iraq. Since that time, some people have been granted asylum or become U.S. citizens.

