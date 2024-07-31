GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine opposes fall ballot effort to replace troubled political mapmaking system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he will work to defeat a fall ballot issue aimed at remaking the state’s troubled political mapmaking system. At a news conference Wednesday, DeWine said the system created by the proposed constitutional amendment would divide communities and mandate partisan outcomes. He says if voters approve it in November, he will work with the GOP-controlled Legislature in January to advance an alternative amendment modeled on Iowa’s redistricting system. Backers of Citizens not Politicians, the fall ballot proposal, say DeWine’s alternative does little to remove the politicians who passed repeated unconstitutional maps from the redistricting process.

