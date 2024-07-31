Civil Rights Movement Freedom Riders urge younger activists to get out the vote

ATLANTA (AP) — During the Civil Rights Movement, young people put their bodies on the line as Freedom Riders, boarding buses to protest segregation. One of those riders spoke to young leaders in Atlanta as Democrats adjust to the entry of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race. Her campaign says more than 15,500 volunteers signed onto ground efforts in Georgia in the first week since she announced her run. Charles Person took on the KKK in the 1960s and said young people today can do their part. Several said many are hesitant to vote because politicians don’t listen to their needs. But Person says they have to think about the greater good.

