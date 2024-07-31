1 of last Republican congressmen to vote for Trump impeachment defends his seat in Washington race

SEATTLE (AP) — Congressional primary races in Washington state are attracting outsized attention. Voters in the 4th District will decide on one next week that pits one of the last U.S. House Republicans left who voted to impeach Donald Trump against two conservative candidates whose platforms are in lock-step with the presidential nominee. The race in Washington state’s moderate 8th Congressional District has been shaken up by an upstart campaign by the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Washington. While in the 3rd District, Trump-endorsed Joe Kent is trying to unseat Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who defeated him two years ago.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.