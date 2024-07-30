With the funeral behind them, family of the firefighter killed at the Trump rally begins grieving

The funeral is over. The crowds have left. Now the hard work of grieving is beginning for the family of the firefighter who was shot and killed at a rally for former President Donald Trump. Corey Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, is mad at the scammers trying to collect money on their behalf fraudulently. Mostly, though, she is shattered. She said the family got through the funeral with the love and support of thousands of people. But, she added, it doesn’t stop after that. She said they are trying to get out of the noise, even amid the hearings to try to figure out what happened that day.

