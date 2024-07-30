Wildfire doubles in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains as evacuations continue

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire near a Colorado city has grown to over 1,800 acres as more homes were placed under mandatory evacuation orders. A looming column of smoke could be seen for miles around on Tuesday morning. The Alexander Mountain Fire doubled between Monday and Tuesday and sits about a dozen miles west of Loveland, Colorado. Early Tuesday morning there was no containment. Over 200 responders are working on the fire, with support from planes and helicopters, and more reinforcements expected. Loveland has a population of some 77,000, and sits about 50 miles north of Denver.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.