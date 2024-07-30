Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to viral Clark Kent meme
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
Stephen Nedoroscik reacts his viral meme following his medal-clinching performance during the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
Stephen Nedoroscik reacts his viral meme following his medal-clinching performance during the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.