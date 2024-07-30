North Carolina governor says Harris ‘has a lot of great options’ for running mate

SUPPLY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’s excited Democrats “have a lot of great options” for Vice President Kamala Harris to choose for her running mate. Cooper made the comments in Brunswick County on Tuesday, the day after he confirmed he wouldn’t be a candidate. Cooper reiterated his Monday message, saying “this was not the right time” to be potentially on a national ticket for him or for North Carolina. Cooper confirmed he was concerned in part about what Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson could do if he left the state to campaign. The state constitution says Robinson would become acting governor then.

