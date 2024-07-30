Daniels excited to return to Gary A. Knox Elementary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Gary A. Knox Elementary School is poised for a transformative year with the appointment of Lauren Daniels as its new principal.

Daniels, who begins her first year in the role, is bringing two decades of educational experience and a fresh vision to the school community.

Daniels, who previously worked as an instructional aide, teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal, has a deep-seated passion for education.

Her diverse background and extensive experience make her a well-prepared leader for this new chapter.

"There’s great things going on here so I just wanna keep the greatness happening and see what I can bring to make us even greater," Daniels shared, reflecting her enthusiasm for her new role.

A familiar face at Gary A. Knox Elementary, Daniels began her career here as a kindergarten teacher in 2008. Her return to the school, now as principal, marks a significant milestone in her career.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes to even feel like this is even real. This is a dream I’ve had for a very long time and I’m just excited to start my journey,” she added, underscoring her excitement and dedication.

Superintendent Laurie Doering, who has worked closely with Daniels and played a role in her hiring, is confident in Daniels' leadership. "We knew that she would be a perfect fit and it’s really wonderful ‘cause she’s looping back home completing her crane journey," Doering said. Doering also highlighted Daniels’ ability to remain calm and effective under pressure, describing her as "unflappable," and noting her skill in managing stress with ease.

With her extensive background and commitment to excellence, Lauren Daniels is well-positioned to make a positive impact at Gary A. Knox Elementary School.

As she embarks on this new role, the Gary A. Knox Elementary community is ecstatic to welcome their new principal.