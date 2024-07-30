Kamala Harris energizes South Asian voters, a growing force in key swing states

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — A rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia will show how Asian American voters are pivotal there. In metropolitan Atlanta, Harris’ Indian roots sparked kitchen-table conversations in many households. Advocates are energized. A drive out to Atlanta’s sprawling suburbs shows why. It passes the cultural centers, schools and houses of worship that sprang up as this became the nation’s sixth-largest metropolitan area. Shops and brightly lit highway billboards advertise in Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Hindi. The changes have been stark even for residents who experienced it. Harris’ Indian roots have sparked kitchen-table conversations in many Asian American and immigrant households in metropolitan Atlanta. They have struck a unique chord for many in the Indian American community.

