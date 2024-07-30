Judges strike down Tennessee law to cut Nashville council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A panel of judges has struck down a Republican-approved 2023 state law that would cut the Democratic-leaning Nashville’s Metro Council in half. The decision Monday marks another court defeat for state laws passed last year that would reduce Nashville’s autonomy, extending to its international airport and pro sports facilities. The wave of restrictions followed a 2022 decision by local Nashville leaders to spike a proposal to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Music City. Monday’s 2-1 ruling says state lawmakers designed a 20-member limit for metro governments to affect only Nashville, which has 40 council members. The law had previously been temporarily blocked in court for the August 2023 council elections.

